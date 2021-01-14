Sara Ali Khan takes us back to college days with her casual jeans and tshirt combo; Yay or Nay?

Sara Ali Khan makes a casual statement in the classic denim and jeans combo. Check it out

Sara Ali Khan has always loved both the extremes of her fashionable wardrobe. You'll often find her rocking some of the most classic white kurta sets and the very next day slaying in OTT prints and neon ensembles. Clearly, she’s in love with both extremes and while she’s at it, she does make sure to keep things casual once in a while. From wearing leather jackets at the airport to rocking denim shorts by the beach, Sara does know how to be her millennial self and make the most of her casual wardrobe.

The actress was papped in the city right after she shared few of her photos on her Instagram handle. The Kedarnath actress made the most of the golden hour and a pretty sunset in her backdrop. For a rendezvous with her friends, Ms Pataudi chose to keep things simple and casual that took us back to old college days. The actress chose a simple graphic tee with cutout details around the shoulder and neck. She styled it with a pair of skinny jeans that hug her body like a glove and bore ripped details around the knees.

Adding to the look, she ditched her sneakers (which could have been a better choice here) and styled the look with a pair of kolhapuri flats. Adding to the casual vibes, she chose for a mini sling bag that hung down from her shoulders. As she got papped in the city, she picked up a pink mask that covered most of her face while letting her wavy mane down in soft curls.

What are your thoughts about her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Ananya, Tara Sutaria to Alia Bhatt in Yellow: 7 times B town's millennials donned Pantone's colour of 2021

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×