Sara Ali Khan to Tara Sutaria: 6 Times celebs went DESI with a modern twist in their Indo Western attires

Fashion has many sides to it. With every style and type of outfit, you can see new mixing and matching. One such experiment of mixing is the Indo-western attire. The combination of Indian ethnic wear with a twist of modernity and western blends fabulously together.

We all love the new and trendy Indian outfits especially, the young generation. It has also widened the choice for fun in ethnic wear. Moreover, Bollywood celebs are no less in following this trend. They have been a fan of such looks for so long.

Let's have a look at some of these Indo-western looks by celebs, which are just perfect for some outfit inspiration.

Sara Ali Khan, a Gen-Z star, has always amazed us with her style, whether it is western or Indian. She donned a pretty maroon toned printed Indo-western co-ord set. The set featured an ethnic Rajasthani print crop top and a matching long jacket with a multicoloured skirt. She looked all dressed up in her glam makeup with kohl eyes, light eyeshadow, and maroon lips. Her braids at the top and open sleek straight hair looked quite chic.

has stunned us with her looks, and here is one more. She wore a stitched saree which looked like a gown. The purple party dress was made of shiny material with glitters all over. The dress had some pleats in the front and a blouse attached with the pallu and the saree. She paired up a diamond neckpiece with emerald stones hanging. She went all glam with her bold eyes, blush cheeks, nude lips, and sleek straight hair.

Tara Sutaria looked all cute and preppy in her indo-western look. She made our heads turn with her desi yet modern avatar. The SOTY 2 actress wore a front cut open black printed Kurti with quarter sleeves. Adding the twist, she paired it up with blue denim shorts. Tara opted for a sporty look with her white sneakers and messy half ponytail hairstyle. Her golden hoops and nude makeup went perfectly with the whole attire.

is the queen of ethnic looks, and she twisted her wardrobe with some trendy indo-western looks. She donned a pretty mustard floral printed co-ord set. The outfit featured a strappy crop top with flared shararas and a long cape jacket. Paired up some ethnic junk jewellery including ghungroo bangles, long neckpiece, rings, and dangle earrings, she looked all desi. Her look was complete with a matching potli bag and golden heels. Madhuri looked stunning with her nude makeup look and messy wavy hair.

never fails to amaze us with her style. She looked classy in her black indo-western outfit. She wore a high low Black Kurti with a white print on the front. She paired up plain black pants with it to give a western approach to the basic ethnic wear. With black pumps, golden hoops, glam makeup, and a high ponytail, she completed her look.

Kundra loves to wear indo-western looks. She has experimented so much with them. She wore a printed green kurta with a matching skirt. The asymmetric kurta featured one shoulder with an embroidered border on the neck and a big bandhani print in white all over. She wore a matching flared skirt with the Kurta and some ethnic bangles to go with. The dangle earring added a twist to her look. She went all glam with her makeup and kept her ombre waves open.

These were a few indo-western looks that these celebs wore and we loved it.

How did you like them? Tell us in the comments down below.

