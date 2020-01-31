Sara Ali Khan to Tara Sutaria: ALL the celebrity looks you from yesterday that need space in your closet 

Take a look at who wore what in Bollywood yesterday and let us know who your favourite is.

There is no denying that our Bollywood divas are the most stylish and inspirational ones. From looking impeccable despite wearing baggy, comfortable clothing at the airport to cleaning up and decking up at events and red carpets, nobody quite does it like actresses in Bollywood. Yesterday, the who's who of the industry stepped out to attend film screenings and run a few errands in the city. Check out who wore what!

Sara Ali Khan

In a strapless, off-shoulder and striped red and white mini dress, the Love Aaj Kal actress opted for a dress that bore a sash-like detailing on it. Soft, smokey eyes, blush pink cheeks, filled-in brows, and her hair styled in a poker-straight manner and parted in the centre completed her look.

Her second look was the opposite of this. The actress opted for a desi avatar in her favourite, classic white kurta and leggings. A bright colour dupatta and juttis that matched her dupatta completed her look.

Tara Sutaria

The diva stepped out in a comfortable off-duty look which included simple classic black leggings and a monochrome black hoodie. A simple classic black bag and running shoes completed her look.

Ananya Panday

In her usual dressed-down look, Panday picked out classic blue denim shorts that she paired with a classic white tee. She carried her water bottle with her and completed her look with pink and blue running shoes. Her hair was left loose and a no-makeup look ensured she looked simple yet pretty.



Snapped at the premiere of Jawaani Janneman, the actress opted for acid wash ripped jeans with a classic white tee tucked in. An oversized black shirt thrown easily over and black peep-toe stilettos completed her look. Neutral lips and a flawless base with poker-straight glossy locks completed her look.

Kriti Sanon

In a shirt dress, the actress looked pretty. Her black dress cinched at her waist with a belt featured dinosaur prints on it in a tan shade. Suede ankle-length boots and a pair of simple gold earrings completed her look.

For her day look, Sanon picked out beige colour pants and styled it with a white tee that was tucked in and featured mesh statement puffy sleeves. Her hair was styled in a poker-straight manner and she completed her look with classic white sneakers and dark mirror sunnies.



Spotted at the airport with her Malang co-star Aditya Roy Kapur, the actress picked out a simple white rib-knit full sleeve top that hugged her body. She tucked this into baggy pants and matching black shoes. Her luscious locks were styled into tousled waves and looked flawless even at the airport!

