Sara Ali Khan in three ensembles defined what beyond beautiful is all about: Yay or Nay?

How are you living life in December? Let's guess a little too dressy. It's easy to guess why because of all the weddings and festival in line, piling up your closet with ensembles doesn't seem to suffice. In the process, let's look for something that can stay evergreen rather than fit for one-time use, at least for the love of our wallets? There's nothing like ethnic outfits that feel much festive and look objectively chic.

Since we already know what's worthy of giving the top preference this month, let's look at three looks that Sara Ali Khan graced our feeds with as she's going in full zoom with the Chaka Chak song's promotions. Warning: They're all absolutely enchanting and add-to-cart worthy. Fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri is the mastermind behind all these looks. To take your desi style up a notch, pick out a lehenga that dutifully stays to warm you up to some massive glamour. This mistletoe lehenga is Anita Dongre's stellar creation that entails intricate and too beautiful floral embroidery in shades of pink and green designed over organza silk fabric. The set came with a strappy blouse, a flared lehenga, and a sheer dupatta all of which is costs Rs 199,000. Deck yourself up with gold jhumkas and purple bangles that match.

Don’t want to do just desi? If you’re looking for a taste of Indo-western look, here goes the outfit you need to look ultra-charismatic. The 26-year-old looked mesmerising in a Rahul Mishra Pichwai ivory gown which was hand-embroidered with threadwork and sparkly details sprinkled and stuck so meticulously. Made with a blend of silk Organza and viscose lining, the Rs. 299,500.00 full-sleeved gown was immensely stunning with the sheer effect and a scalloped hem that touched the floor. The close-neck outfit does not demand a neck accessory, go for dewy makeup and drench your pout with gloss. This outfit can be worn to a wedding reception for the sparkling elements may not look their glorious best during the day.

The last inspiration turns out to be a lehenga. But, tell us when does it make people look away? It’s so spellbinding at all times. For a reality show, Sara wore an ensemble by Mayyur Girotra. This lehenga set hails from the Haryana-based designer’s Baawli collection. The set looked regal with colourful embroidery that had floral motifs and sequins woven magnificently. Whilst the dupatta bore large floral prints and broad borders. The voluminous skirt uniquely embraced the animal motif and had gotta patti attached to all three pieces in a cone-shaped manner. A choker necklace with pink Kundan and bangles bedecked with white square-shaped studs were the accessories that sealed off her ethnic look. If you can’t work a look without an accessory, you should absolutely give this one the green signal.

