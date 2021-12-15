Sara Ali Khan twirled into our hearts in a black embellished Manish Malhotra lehenga; YAY or NAY?

Even though the Pataudi princess, Sara Ali Khan is only a few films old, she has already gotten herself a huge fanbase, and she never fails to take the internet by storm. Apart from her genetically impeccable acting skills, her dress sense is something that the millennial and Gen Z crowd looks forward to. From her red carpet looks to her casual looks to her ethnic looks, she has had her fans drooling over her. Sara has always been edgy with her outfits be it opting for funky prints or walking down the shimmer road. Her unique choice in clothing and her ability to pull off anything that she wears effortlessly, is what makes her such a diva.

The actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Atrangi Re starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She has given us quite a few impeccable ethnic looks during her promotional stints. For a recent promotional event, the actress turned muse to her favourite designer, Manish Malhotra.

She stepped out in a black and gold lehenga by the designer that was the perfect amalgamation of traditional and contemporary. The ensemble featured a plain sleeveless black blouse with a deep neckline that was teamed with a high-waisted black and gold lehenga. The voluminous lehenga was adorned in a traditional gold design, embellished with sequins. The pleated lehenga decked in monumental and abstract design, made this outfit a great choice for the wedding season as well.

The attire was completed with a lightweight, sheer plain black dupatta that Sara wore on her neck. Sara let her outfit do all the talking as she went minimal with her accessories and simply opted for gold latkan-like earrings and a square-shaped black and gold cocktail ring. The black nail paint perfectly complemented the look.

Leaving her soft tresses open in waves with a side parting, she kept her makeup super subtle. The Pataudi princess simply chose filled-in brows, mascara-laden lashes, kohl-rimmed eyes with a subtle smokey eye effect, a little bit of blush and a light pink lipstick.

Did you like Sara Ali Khan’s promotional outfit? YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

