Sara Ali Khan warmed up our day extra as she went all white again in a desi kurta suit: Yay or Nay?

The season to keep it insanely bright is in full effect and with fashion trends showing us how it's done, it's safe to declare we're in the best company. Flashing some colours feels deliciously gorgeous under the sun and so does making a day filled with white. What we have right here for you is a reference that can go from modish to desi just like that. On days when you choose to give your casual western wear a break, here's the ethnic ensemble that will keep your style looking afloat like magic.

Sara Ali Khan is back at it as we spotted her in white attire. We don't see it as lull to see her approve of this hue time and again because there's quite the new element she brings in by styling it up differently at times even if the starlet happens to repeat her ensemble. Seen today, the Atrangi Re picked went for a monotone look that had shades of white and ivory brought together. The kurta set featured embroidered work and had a V-neckline designed in a square-like pattern that also sat close to the hem. Good things have appeared here in abundance, as this midi number has a mix of organza fabric and lace embroidery done in diamond-shaped patterns.

The 26-year-old matched it to a much more elegant level with straight-fit trousers. She topped off these with a sheer dupatta that had scalloped borders. As graceful as always, she accessorised her post-pilates ensemble with a potli bag, silver jhumkas and juttis, all stayed in tune with her desi look.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

