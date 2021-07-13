Sara Ali Khan in a white co-ord set looked tip top and made it a night to remember for all of us; YAY or NAY?

Meta description: Making white ensembles look extra dreamy and owning like she was born to do it is actress Sara Ali Khan. Yesterday was another proof we needed before we called it a night.

The comfortable approach that’s tied to a crop top flawlessly translates into everyday wear. This easy-to-carry fit has proven to rank a top position in most celebs’ #OOTD stories and they looked uber-cool every single time. The top is designed in a manner that delivers an advantage to flaunt one’s midriff and can be paired up with skirts, shorts, and jeans with much ado. What’s even better? When you show some admiration for crop tops via coordinated sets. They are not tricky to sport and you needn’t think twice as to what suits best once you club them with anything that isn’t similar.

If whites are your go-to colour, look to Sara Ali Khan who donned a matching 2-piece set last night and it sure emanated a merry vibe with all the spotlight on her toned abs. The Coolie No.1 actress and whites are a forever kind of love whose virtues are always celebrated by her.

The combo was tailored with cotton and self striped fabric. The crop top featured scalloped details at the hemline and two thin straps with glossy details made for a standout number. She clubbed it with a high-waist buttoned wide-legged breezy pants that had two pretty big pockets that were visible to the naked eye due to the partial sheer effect her outfit projected.

Sara adhered to the covid protocols and donned a mask that complemented her ensemble. She skipped neckpieces and leaned towards styling it up with gold stacked bracelets on one hand. One thing we all have learned is that, where there is the Simmba starlet, there’s ample quirk with a mix of hues. Yesterday was another day where she chose to keep her nails painted with bright pinkish-red nail colour and rounded off her glam with neatly done eyebrows and pinkish-peach pout. With a pair of beige peep-toe heels, she was ready to strike a pose looking steezy as always.

