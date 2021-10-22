Sara Ali Khan in a white crop and distressed denim shorts kept her street style causally cute; Yay or Nay?

Give the fashionista in you a reason to slay in crop tops. While you churn a midriff-baring look, go for a white top that can agree with anything you throw on. The classic hue has been earnest in fashion that's credited to dishing out some instantly cute statements. Dust your white tops and crop them the way you like them with a modern spin.

If white would have a second name, it would be Sara Ali Khan who’s almost every day on board with white outfits. Street style to the airport, white is all we see and we’re gradually growing to be an admirer of its potential. Want to do it right like the Coolie No.1 actress? Your street style can be leaned wholesome into something so cool as this look.

Photographed yesterday, Sara was clad in a well-fitted white crop top that featured a scoop neckline and had mini sleeves. She clubbed it with blue denim shorts that had ripped details and frayed hems. Back in September, she picked out the same shorts to style her airport look which again was covered up with a white shirt.

Her slender and amazingly toned figure complemented her OOTD. To further seal her look, she chose simple flat footwear, a white mask, a black tote bag placed on her shoulder, and her left hand was accessorised with chunky and vibrant bracelets stacked to stay put. Her eyebrows seemed groomed while her wavy tresses remained open. If you want to keep it sporty, swap these flats with your sneakers and if you’re going out for lunch, pick up a fanny bag and leave the tote at home.

