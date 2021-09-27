Sara Ali Khan in a white kurta set with a bright green dupatta is the epitome of elegance: Yay or Nay?

It probably seems Bollywood can't get over its love for white kurtas. They are a perfect wardrobe piece for comfort dressing as well as trendy. You don't need to include ethnic wear for any particular occasion. Going desi is the way to elevate any outfit and simple white cotton kurtas have proved just that. And a peek inside Sara Ali khan's closet can show you that this is the go-to look for the actor.

The Coolie No.1 star again made a classy appearance for her day out in the city. Even though she loves to make a statement in quirky outfits, she is a fan of white kurta sets. For Mumbai's humid weather, she often chooses breathable and comfy white suits for her off-duty outings. And again, she was seen in a plain white kurta with floral embroidery. She teamed the kurta with matching palazzo pants. Lace details around the hems featured on both the kurta and the pants. Her neckline was also embroidered with floral designs along with the sleeves of her kurta.

The dupatta that she draped around her added a pop of colour into the scene. The light green dupatta featured white stripes as well as blue tie-dye patterns. Sara also carried an embroidered white mask.

Keeping her makeup au naturale, Sara left her wavy locks loose and accessorised with a number of bangles in one hand which matched the shade of her dupatta. She opted for juttis that seemed to have evil eye designs over them. Her easy-breezy look was topped off with a green bindi and gold star-shaped drop earrings.

Sara and her white suits are a breath of fresh air. What do you guys think? Tell us in the comments.

