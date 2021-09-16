Sara Ali Khan in a white kurta set doubled up our love for ethnic; Yay or Nay?

A lot has been spoken about ethnic outfits and still, the topic seems fresh. You don’t need to wait it out to be a wedding guest to understand how convenient and gorgeous going desi can feel. Since we're trying to ramp our closet for the upcoming festivities, we have our eyes set on what Sara Ali Khan donned last night.

Sara Ali Khan has her heart hooked to white ensembles and that’s out there visible to the world. She loves the hue so much that even her desi style game has it coloured in white sometimes vibrant, and sometimes just a monochrome attire. Having left us super obsessed with her recent super-traditional look, we’re here to take a moment to delve into the details of her OOTN. The Love Aaj Kal actress was stepped outside for a movie screening where she was dressed from head to toe in white. A midi-length kurta was punctuated with a mini scalloped lace hemline and it also came with 3/4th sleeves. She teamed it with churidar pants and a sheer chiffon dupatta which featured embroidery on it.

Nothing could stop the young and adept starlet from wrapping the pristine white look in the most simple manner. Just look at those painted nails, stacked bangles, and earrings that paid attention to details. The white juttis only added an edge to her elegant kurta set. Her hair was left untied but neatly sealed behind her ears and Sara’s makeup was kept subtle with eyebrows done, lips painted pink, kohl drawn on-point, and matte skin.

What are your views about this look? Let us know in the comments below.

