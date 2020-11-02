Sara Ali Khan's airport looks are all about comfort & fashion: 3 Times she wore tracksuits to the airport

Airports today are one of the many places that celebrities show off their off-duty looks. Sara Ali Khan too has made the airport her personal runway by picking out funky tracksuits to make a statement while still keeping it comfortable.

Today, one of the main places that celebrities show off their style is the airport. Turning it into their runway by sporting the hottest handbags, shoes, sunglasses and outfits, is what seems like the new norm where fashion seems to have taken over comfort.

One diva who still prefers to keep her comfort on top priority, is Sara Ali Khan.

Sara has managed to keep her airport looks fashionable while also ensuring she is comfortable and warm while flying, by picking out simple yet funky tracksuits, making them her go-to airport look!

During the promotions of Love Aaj Kal, when Sara knew that she had to fly out of a city, she turned her tracksuit into her promotional look and then headed directly to the airport in it! This matcha green number with jogger pants and a matching jacket that she styled with a simple white sports bra, looks like something we can sleep in, and look fashionable in! With her hair styled into two simple braids, that's all it took to make Sara's look trendy!

For her second look, she picked out brighter and funkier colours. A purple tracksuit with candy pink, tangerine and black patches all over it made for a trendy look. A white slip tucked neatly into her pants and shoes that matched her tracksuit, completed Sara's look. Since she was stepping out during the pandemic, Sara also stayed protected with her mask!

The diva was spotted early this morning at the airport, in her favourite attire - the tracksuit! This time, Sara picked out one that was splattered with colour all over it. The abstract and colourful tracksuit featured joggers with a matching jacket. Sara styled this yet again with a simple plain white tee, comfortable slippers and a white sling bag. Her spectacles and mask completed Sara's airport look.

