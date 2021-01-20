Sara Ali Khan's bikini look by Shivan and Narresh from the Maldives is all about VIBRANT colours: Yay or Nay?

The actress shared pictures of herself basking in the sun and sporting colourful hues in a contrast to the blue ocean. Take a look and tell us what you think!

Taking a break from her busy schedule, Sara Ali Khan is on vacation! The actress who is basking in the glory of the success of her latest film Coolie No. 1 opposite , and is all set for her next film with , took a few days off to catch her breath. Sara picked every celebrity's current favourite location - The Maldives to take a breather and much-needed break.

Sara shared a few glimpses of her outfit from what we expect to be a very colourful vacation wardrobe, on her Instagram today. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, Sara picked out a colourful co-ord set by designer duo Shivan and Narresh. Sara picked out the Kurt high-waisted bikini with a scooped neck, giving her a vintage look. She paired this with a Kurt Yang Yong Eyelet Paneyo around her waist with eyelet trims on the edges. The bikini top with a matching high-waisted bikini bottom is priced at INR 15,950 on the designer's website while the drape that Sara wore as a skirt is priced at INR 36,950.

Poker-straight hair, minimal makeup and tangerine nails completed Sara's look for her vacation.

We truly love how vibrant and colourful Sara looked in the bikini set by the designer duo. It made for a stark contrast against the bright blue ocean! What are your thoughts on Sara's Shivan and Narresh look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :sara ali khan instagram

