Sara Ali Khan's desi doll avatar in Raji Ramniq's kurta suit is simply wowza: Yay or Nay?

Almost all the excitement we had for the month has been bummed out. Credits: Another variant of COVID-19. So, what does this indicate? A shift from outdoor celebrations to at-home which will get the internet clogged again, a rush of zoom meetings will see the light of 2020 and 2021 again. There's also a chunk of a crowd that prefers to keep a few ceremonies low-key like weddings and pujas. And, seldom in such scenarios, we'd like to go for not-so OTT ensembles. Here's when a kurta suit makes for a safe yet stylish bet.

Ethnic outfits have always made it possible to bring every bit of elegance to the table proving these can never wrong you. At least a couple of kurta sets can keep you sorted through the events you attend hereafter. These not only shine all-out but are also synonymous with comfort. Hence, kurtas can go on unceasing rotation. At least Sara Ali Khan's latest look makes us want to agree with the former statement. The 26-year-old was styled by Tanya Ghavri in Haryana-based design studio, Raji Ramniq's kurta suit for a talk show.

The Zahra ice blue printed set consisted of a sleeveless kurta that reached almost close to her ankles. This number was curated with organza and also came with hand embroidery in gold that added more charm to the beauty of mini pearls. It's the tissue panel, sequins, and colourful and gold tassels attached close to the asymmetrical hemline that makes this easily one of the finest outfits.

So very regal, it was teamed with chanderi palazzo that bore the same gold embroidery as the top. These were clubbed with a sheer chiffon dupatta that bore some gorgeous embroidery through sequins, tiny pearls, and a scalloped hem. The Atrangi Re star wore this Rs. 29,160.00 outfit with pearl earrings from House of Shikha and juttis that work the best with ethnic fits. Sara's side-parted hair was kept open with soft waves and her makeup brought the right amount of dewiness and looked well put with pink blush, soft-smokey eye makeup, voluminous lashes and glossy lips.

