Sara Ali Khan's floral printed sharara set can help you serve up the most prettiest desi look: Yay or Nay?

There's no chance to forget how amazing an ethnic ensemble can look with Sara Ali Khan showing us how it's done almost every day. She brings a wave of glamour with each outfit and while we're at it with desi vibes going super strong especially from the previous week, this sharara set comes with a great staying power with multi-coloured floral print doing the heart-stealing job.

You can’t have a conversation about ethnic outfits without talking about Sara’s style. The Coolie No.1 actress often gets photographed in kurta suits but today after a long time she opened up to a sharara set. This featured a kurta which came with a mini V-neck detail and the hemline which had a broad flower printed and white lace border. It was partnered with breezy-looking sharara pants and an extremely simple white dupatta that matched. Courtesy: the mini flower-printed border.

When you’re pressed for time, you can re-create this traditional look by adding the most wearable accessories like a white face mask, brown jute bag, and pink juttis which agreed to blend with her overall outfit. She stepped out looking as fresh as ever with a coffee mug that had a splash of pink on it. Her middle-parted drenched tresses were left open to dry and she had her eyebrows finely groomed and eyes enhanced with kohl.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Deepika Padukone to Karisma Kapoor: 6 celebs who proved potli bags are the ride or die of ethnic ensembles