Sara Ali Khan's green Raw Mango brocade suit is PERFECT for a cosy look this wedding season: Yay or Nay?

Sara Ali Khan is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to promoting her upcoming film Atrangi Re starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. In the Anand L Rai directorial, Sara plays a major role and even showcased that through her song Chaka Chak that's going viral. The actress was spotted in Delhi for the promotions of the film with the director. Take a look at what she wore.

The 26-year-old star kept cosy during the chilly Delhi winters in a full-sleeve green ethnic suit from Raw Mango. The green silk number featured gold brocade work throughout the long kurta and matching pajamas. The Simmba actress topped this off with a sheer organza silk green dupatta with gold embroidery on the hem.

Her stylist for the event, Tanya Ghavri ensured Sara's look was simple and completed it with a pair of mustard yellow juttis and gold and emerald dangling earrings to accessorise. Sara's hair and makeup game was strong as she styled her smooth waves in a face-framing centre-parted way. Filled-in brows, pink lips, flushed cheeks, defined eyes and a simple bindi completed the Love Aaj Kal star's look for the event.

We think Sara Ali Khan's brocade silk Raw Mango outfit is perfect to keep warm in and get glammed up during the cold winter season. What are your thoughts on her look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

