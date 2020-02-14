Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal promotional wardrobe was anything but flattering and did not do the star justice

The actress sported everything from funky prints to coloured hair while promoting her film and we think her outfits could have been eons better!

With it being one of the much looked forward to films of the year, Love Aaj Kal sure has left a lot of people disappointed already. Both, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have been promoting their film rigorously, going to different cities, and decking up for every event and even repeating her looks from time-to-time!

The actress picked out funky, colourful outfits that resonated with her character through the film. Check them out!

For her first appearance, the actress picked out a sparkly sequin crop top and paired it with a neon skirt. Three-strap heels that matched her skirt completed her funky promotional look.

Looking like an absolute pataka for her second look, the actress opted for simple black denim shorts that she paired with a crop top. A salmon pink jacket with Pataka written on it in Hindi. Her neon green shoes completed the actress' look.

For her appearance on Bigg Boss, Sara went all out with the glitz and glamour. She picked out a pink mirror finish mosaic dress with a high-low hem and sweeping train. We thought the dress was great but not appropriate for the occasion and her neon orange shoes didn't match her outfit at all!

A lover of all things ethnic, an outfit that we absolutely loved on the actress was this floral sharara set. She looked stunning in the elegant number that featured a floral bodice kurta that she paired with a simple pair of sharara pants. A matching dupatta, floral earrings and her hair styled into waves completed her look.

For her next look, the actress picked out a red and white striped off-shoulder dress with a long sash wrapped across. Her glossy hair was parted in the centre and styled in a poker-straight manner, making for a chic look.

For her appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan's show, the actress opted for yet another unusual look. She picked out a simple blue and white stripe shirt that she tucked into a sequin mini skirt. We thought the two pieces would have looked much better separately than paired together.

For her next look for the promotions of Love Aaj Kal, the actress picked out a white tube top with a belt that cinched her waist. Blue denim shorts complete with funky pink heels completed Sara Ali Khan's promotional look for the film.

Jumping back to her unconventional looks, Sara picked out a colourful funky printed dress. The off-shoulder number featured everything from polka dots to floral prints to random colours splashed across it, making for quite a messy look and we think Sara could have done much better!

For her next promotional look for Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan picked out a comfortable athleisure look from Puma. A sports bra and a powder-blue tracksuit ensured she looked trendy. Her hair though, was secured into two braids with a white rope that seemed quite unnecessary for it didn't go with the look at all.

Sara's next Love Aaj Kal promotional look quite surprised us! The actress picked out a silk co-ord set in a cream shade with patches of colour spread across. The top was secured into a knot at her waist, making for a crop top and the high-waisted pants featured a flare that accentuated her silhouette. Her dewy makeup and half-up hair ensured she looked elegant in the outfit.

In a turquoise number with a sweetheart neckline and loads of frills, Sara's next Love Aaj Kal promotional look was quite bright but we think she carried it off well. Blue eyeliner and her hair styled into elegant curls ensured she looked pretty.

Keen on experimenting when it comes to fashion, Sara picked out yet another athleisure look. She kept it quirky with a pair of jogger pants in tie-dye colours. A white cut-out bodysuit and pink pumps added to her funky look. Her hair was yet again parted into two sections and secured with multiple bands.

The only good thing about this look, were Sara's eyes that bore unicorn eyeshadow!

Sara Ali Khan looked like a polka-dotted wonder in her next look. She picked out a co-ord set by Dhruv Kapoor which featured a blazer and shorts combination. She secured this at her waist with a colourful belt and ombre neon and black pumps completed her look that we weren't too impressed by.

For her next look, it seemed like Sara Ali Khan was trying too hard while promoting Love Aaj Kal. Sure her neon pink extensions looked cool, but her outfit was all kinds of wrong. Her zebra printed mini skirt featured floral work over it and she paired this with a black crop top and pink stilettos. We thought there was just too much going on with her look and the mix of prints didn't do justice to her at all.

Raising the temperature, Sara next picked out a halter-neck colourful dress to promote Love Aaj Kal. This dress too featured a mix of colours, patterns and prints that again, had too much going on. Her hair that was pulled up into a high ponytail and eyes highlighted in pink, were the saving grace for this look.

Sara's next Love Aaj Kal promotional look left us quite confused. She [icked out a silver metallic dress by Amit Aggarwal which bore metallic strips all over her skater skirt. She matched this with holographic ombre heels and styled her hair into messy curls.

What are your thoughts on Sara's looks? Comment below and let us know.

