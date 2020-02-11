Sara Ali Khan's metallic dress to Malaika Arora's diva ensemble: All the EPIC fashion looks from yesterday

Check out who wore what in Bollywood, form the day gone by.

Nobody does fashion quite like Bollywood celebrities do. From the gym to the airport they manage to look well put together in simple off-duty looks. But when it comes to cleaning up, they also do that well for bigger events and red carpets. With fashion constantly evolving and new trends constantly coming into place, we get our daily dose of inspiration from none other than our favourite Bollywood divas. Check out who wore what yesterday.

Sara Ali Khan

The diva opted for a silver metallic dress by Amit Aggarwal. The strapless number bore metallic strips all over with a skater skirt that showed off her long toned legs. She styled the silver dress with a pair of matching holographic ombre heels that added height to her tall frame. We thought this look was an absolute mess and she could have done better.

For her second look, at the airport, Sara picked a bright yellow salwaar suit. But what stood out, were her customised bow-shaped earrings which had Veer and Zoe written on them, depicting the names of her characters on the earrings! Her hair was styled into curls and she completed her look with colourful juttis.



Arora made a statement in a gorgeous jumpsuit by Tejas Nerurkar yesterday that showed off her curvy body. The strapless wonder with ruffled sleeves that fell off her shoulder opened into high-waisted flared pants that perfectly fit her long toned legs and later transcended to brush the floors.

The second look of Arora's was more demure. In an ethnic outfit by Itrh. It featured a black gherdar anarklai with loads of zari cords on it. She teamed this with a pattern yoke and a lustrous gold dupatta. A statement beaded choker completed her look ensuring she looked glam as ever.

Ananya Panday

While stepping out in the city, Ananya picked out a simple crop top with a high-low pattern that showed off her toned midriff. Burgundy pants that were cropped at her ankles and simple tennis shoes that matched her outfit completed the actress' look.



Taking the desi route, Mrs. Ahuja picked a pristine white saree by ace designer Manish Malhotra. It featured an embellished border and she draped it over a matching blouse that featured puffy sleeves, making for a chic retro look. Emerald earrings and a matching pendant, along with a classic white mini bag completed the diva's first look.

For her second look, Kapoor picked out a formal chic outfit by Chloe. The black co-ord set featured colourful abstract prints on it and she layered it with a simple black denim trench coat. A pastel pink bag, aviator sunnies and large silver hoops completed her look.



Pari picked out a simple crisp white shirt that she styled in a half tucked-in manner into her baggy jeans that were rolled up to just below her knees. She paired this with classic white sneakers a face mask, dark sunnies and a sling Louis Vuitton monogrammed bag.

Which actress' outfit do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

