Sara Ali Khan's outfits in Coolie No 1 songs from Mirchi to Mummy Kassam are as QUIRKY & colourful as she is

With just two days for the film's release, we take a look at all the vibrant and quirky looks of Sara Ali Khan through the songs, that showcased her personality!

Sara Ali Khan and 's Coolie No. 1 is currently a film that is much talked about. David Dhawan's remake has all the qualities of a super-hit film with Sara and Varun playing the lead. What we couldn't stop staring at though, were the outfits that the duo sported.

Through the four music videos released - Mirchi Lagi Toh, Teri Bhabhi, Mummy Kassam and Husn Hai Suhana, the diva sported a varied number of outfits that were as quirky and vibrant as she is! Here's a look at all that she wore.

Husn Hai Suhana

In the remake of the song, Sara switches her outfits almost five times! Her first look was a lovely pink tulle mini dress with an off-shoulder style bow and a cut out at her waist to show off her toned body. With her hair up and makeup that matched her outfit, this was one of her sober dresses!

For her second look in the song, Sara changed into a glamorous gold mini dress by Manish Malhotra which bore a black bow at her waist. To match the bold look, Sara also went with voluminous curls.

She made an easy switch from gold to silver by picking out a mirror body con dress that she styled with silver sneakers that made it easy for her to shake a leg in. The same wild curls completed her look.

Sara then kept it breezy in a bright yellow co-ord set which came with a skirt and crop top, along with a flow drape. Sexy wet hair completed her look.

Mirchi Lagi Toh

This song was a lovely pastel dream and Sara's outfits matched the theme well! For her first look, she picked out a colourful ruffle mini dress by Papa Don't Preach. The pop of yellow made for a lovely contrast against the pastel blues and pinks all over the screen.

She then switched into a powder blue tassel dress with a plunging neckline. A simple hair band and minimal makeup completed her look.

Sara switched things up by then getting into an unusually styled saree! Her tie-dye blue saree didn't have a petticoat and she styled it with a denim cold shoulder crop top and white sneakers! Millennails, are you taking note?

Teri Bhabhi

For Teri Bhabhi, Sara put her desi foot forward in a bright yellow and green lehenga that put her abs on full display! Gold statement earrings and her hair left loose, completed Sara's look.

Mummy Kassam

For the final song, Sara picked out yet another colourful and vibrant dress to match the theme of the vibrancy around her. She paired her off-shoulder rainbow hued dress with a pair of high block heels while shaking a leg, leaving us awestruck!

Sara then changed into a more traditional attire and picked out a bright pink blouse to wear with a purple bottom. Gold earrings and a simple nose ring completed the actress' flawless look.

What are your thoughts on Sara's outfits in the songs? Comment below and let us know.

