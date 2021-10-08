Sara Ali Khan's pastel green kurta is the perfect pick for simple at home Navratri celebrations: Yay or Nay?

If there's one Bollywood actress who is known for her love for ethnic and desi outfits, it is Sara Ali Khan. The Love Aaj Kal actor has time and again talked about swearing by a simple white ethnic suit when all else fails. She raises the bar each time by giving it a new twist with her choice of dupattas.

The actress was spotted heading out of the gym earlier today. While she is otherwise seen in her gym clothes, the actress made note of the Navratri festival happening and picked a colour to be part of the festive spirit. Sara Ali Khan opted for an elegant pista green ethnic suit. The 26-year-old star's kurta featured a lace yoke design with a frill sleeve. She paired this with green and white printed sharara pants and topped off the look with a dupatta to match.

Accessories played a key role in Sara's look as embellished juttis, pastel green bangles and a statement ring completed her outfit. A matching green face mask covered her face and her hair was left free in a poker-straight manner.

Sara's ethnic green suit is the perfect simple number to wear for this Navratri celebrations. It wasn't too flashy and was simple enough to wear for a small pooja for at-home celebrations.

What are your thoughts on Sara's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

