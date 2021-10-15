Sara Ali Khan's purple desi look gelled with the final colour code of Navratri; Yay or Nay?

It isn't a taxing job to make a style statement with Sara Ali Khan as your icon when you want to be an ace dresser in the desi department. No matter with what mindset you tend to approach festivities, the Kedarnath star's kurta suits are all glazed with pretty aesthetics from floral to vivid prints. Take a look at what she donned today on Dussehra.

As the final day of Navratri is known to conclude with purple, the 26-year-old chose the minimal route which is so Sara. Whether at the airport, city, or on a trip, kurtas are certain to be her chosen ones. White ethnic ensembles to be precise. With preference given to a different yet pretty hue today, she picked out a V-neck floral printed kurta knee-length kurta which appeared coloured in purple and green. She swapped churidar pants to pair the half-sleeved attire with white leggings. To top off her OOTD with desi glam, she chose a purple dupatta that featured rusted gold borders with zari and knotted kuchu attached to both hems.

Sara accessorised her look with a fingering, earrings, and stacked purple bangles placed only on one hand. And, finished it off the simplest way white juttis. If you’re someone who’s got great plans for dinner, there’s no other outfit that could have worked better than this one. With a low ponytail, eyebrows groomed and gaps covered, eyeliner on fleek, and kumkum her look brought the festive vibes beautifully.

Is this look a YAY or NAY for you? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Navratri 2021: Alia Bhatt to Shraddha Kapoor: 7 Celebs who rolled out purplicious looks for Dussehra today