Sara Ali Khan's off-shoulder Self-Portrait playsuit has cool written on it; Yay or Nay?

So fashionable! This marks the end of your wait. A cool outfit isn't hard to find and when you find one, don't let it pass up. You see it, you make it yours. We're all so preoccupied with what to wear for festivities, we've forgotten the minimalistic and other chic outfits around us. May we ask, would you wear sarees from morning to night and take these around? To the ones who gave no for an answer, can we look at something that isn't festive-like but definitely natty for when you want to do casual strolls? A playsuit called, are you interested? Sara Ali Khan, this looks absolutely fun to wear.

A playsuit may not be in trend right now given how fussy the weather can get. But are we sorry to wear the best? The Atrangi Re actress just pumped up the fashion crazy in us and there's something so cute in this playsuit to love, zoom in and you'll know details are everything. Luckily, there's more from her style archives you can refer to for inspirations that look suitable for dates, lunches, and parties.

Sara was spotted last night outside a restaurant in Mumbai along with Celebrity fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri. It's for a reason we're saying you can never go wrong with a playsuit. Just look at this beige off-shoulder playsuit and tell us if can we be any more right. The 27-year-old rocked a Self-Portrait cotton ensemble which featured a zipper detail, military pockets, embroidered patterns displayed on the shorts, and a belt.

This Rs. 34,999 strapless number was styled with triple-strapped stilettos and a Christian Dior saddle bag. We love a luxe bag, just saying it out loud! This bag bore a blue Dior Oblique motif, a 'D' stirrup clasp, and also gold-finish metal 'CD', all signature details that the French luxury brand most often swears by. Sara's penchant for colours was seen last night as well as she painted her nails green and blue. How good her simple makeup and hairdo look, right?

