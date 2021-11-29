Sara Ali Khan's strappy sharara set for Chaka Chak song launch is perfect for a day wedding: Yay or Nay?

Sara Ali Khan has always been our go-to for desi ensembles for the longest time. The Simmba actress is currently all geared up for her next release, Atrangi Re where she stars opposite Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Today, for the song launch of Chaka Chak, the actress stepped out in a lovely desi ensemble we're bookmarking for this wedding season.

In the song, Chaka Chak composed by A R Rahaman, the 26-year-old Love Aaj Kal actress is seen wearing a Manish Malhotra neon green saree. For the launch though, the actress who can't get enough of her subtle whites picked out a cream-hued desi ensemble. Her short kurta came with spaghetti straps and featured minimal pastel pink and blue floral embellishments scattered over the kurta. She paired this textured piece with simple matching flared sharara pants and an elegant chiffon dupatta. A pair of white juttis, stone earrings and bangles that matched her outfit completed Sara's look.

Her makeup was subtle to match the feel of her outfit. Kohl-lined eyes, centre-parted poker-straight hair that has become her go-to, blush pink cheeks, tinted lips and a radiant smile ensured she looked her best.

While it is winter, we think Sara's sharara set would make for the most subtle look for wedding guests heading out for day weddings. It is all things simple, sophisticated and stylish!

