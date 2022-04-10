Sara Ali Khan's striped co-ord set is perfect for a Sunday Brunch date: Yay or Nay?

Sara Ali Khan maintains a tight-knit relationship with her family. The 26-year-old actress who is closest to her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, stepped out for brunch yesterday with the latter and their father, Saif Ali Khan. The trio were papped leaving a restaurant in the city together and for this casual lunch outing, Sara picked an outfit that was not only comfortable but also stylish.

A fan of coordinated sets, Sara's outfit was perfect for a summer day. She rocked a spaghetti-strap vertical stripe top in tan and white colours. The Love Aaj Kal actress paired this with a set of matching comfortable loose-fit pants to ensure her skin could breathe in the balmy weather.

Keeping the rest of her look minimal, Sara rocked a pair of white strappy stilettos and a simple watch to make for her key accessories. Her hair was air-dried and styled with a centre-parting while a fresh face and no makeup apart from filled-in brows and pink lips rounded off her look well.

Sara was all smiles and painted a pretty picture in the outfit that was casual enough for a brunch on Sunday. Her breezy number also didn't stick too much to her silhouette but still flattered her figure.

What are your thoughts on Sara Ali Khan's casual ootd? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

