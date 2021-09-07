Sara Ali Khan's super fun and quirky hairstyles than you need to try out now

While wedding season's almost over, we are all gearing up for the festive mood. Having lined up all the dresses that you are going to wear on the day of the festivities, you might be chilling right now. But wait, there's a catch. Only the right outfit won't make you the centre of attention, your makeup, hairstyles, and accessories have to be on point. Else, you won't be looking your best. And we are here to help you out.

Wearing your hair that compliments your facial features, as well as your outfit, can be pretty tricky. Since we are our own stylists, doing all these can be mind-bending sometimes. But then again, we can always look up to celebrities for some style inspiration. And we have to look at no one beyond the quirky Sara Ali Khan. Let's have a look.

Puffed Braids

To add a quirky touch to her ethnic outfit, Sara took the front two sections and tied them into puffed braids. She then left her straight locks to fall down. This seemed super easy and quite fun. Nonetheless, this funky hairstyle matches Sara's personality. She wore a dual-toned lehenga with shades of red blue that she paired with a long-sleeved jacket with a thick blue printed border.

Side Braids

For the promotions of Love Aaj Kal, Sara decided to go for an ethnic look wearing a white sharara set by Manish Malhotra that featured dotted prints. She parted her hair in the middle and opted for side braids leaving the rest of her hair in wavy locks while keeping her makeup simple. This can be the perfect hairstyle for festive mornings.

Side Fishtail Braid

Sara looks resplendent in this red lehenga. You can try this hairstyle if you are going as a wedding guest or for pandal hopping. Parting your hair from the side and tying those locks into a fishtail braid. It looks clean and elegant as well as stylish.

Half-up Hairdo

This half-up hairdo is perfect for all occasions. It shows off your facial features and your accessories of course.

Half ponytail

Sara looked her quirky self again in a multi-coloured printed mini dress. For this look that she styled with pink eyeshadow and smokey eyes, she pulled half of her wavy mane into a high ponytail and let the rest fall.

Crown braids

Amp up your ordinary look with a crown braid. It can give your face more definition giving a half-moon shape to your head that resembles a tiara. It is a bit complicated to do, but don’t get discouraged.

Add a pop of colour

You can also play with different colours to give your hairstyle some sort of excitement. Take a strand of your hair and colour it in your favourite hue just like Sara did. You can also add colourful extensions.

Bubblegum Braids

Thinking of adding spice to your look? Try these bubble braids and flaunt your hairbands.

Pigtails

We admit we love this look on Sara. Just divide your hair into two parts and tie them up in hair bands. Good-to go! A chic and casual hairstyle.

Top-knot

Top knots never go out of style. Style your casual or party dress with a top knot just like Sara did and stand out from the crowd.

Which hairstyle do you want to try? Tell us in the comments section.

