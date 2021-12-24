Sara Ali Khan's wardrobe for Atrangi Re was rangi birangi and she looked chaka chak in them

Sara Ali Khan has gone all out to promote her film Atrangi Re. From doing the Chaka Chak dance on reality shows, with the paparazzi, fans and a lot more, the much-awaited film starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar is finally set to release today along with Ranveer Singh's 83. To promote her film, here are all the outfits that Sara wore and looked flawless in.

To kickstart the promotions in Delhi, Sara opted for a bright and beautiful Raw Mango silk suit with brocade work all over it. She styled this with a sheer green dupatta with a gold embroidered hem and gold juttis. A pair of dazzling earrings and her hair styled into glossy waves completed the 26-year-old actress' look.

For her next promotional look, the actress was styled by Tanya Ghavri in a floor-length white embroidered anarkali by Rahul Mishra. It featured a sheer neck detailing and a scalloped hem with a neutral-tone base beneath. Rosy makeup and red lips styled with easy waves completed the actress' glamorous promotional look.

Sara's next outfit was colourful yet simple. The Love Aaj Kal actress looked like a total Punjabi kudi in a pale yellow kurta with white embroidery around the yoke, paired with matching palazzo pants and completed with a sheer white dupatta. Elegant juttis completed this desi look.

Keeping it minimal and elegant with her next look, Sara Ali Khan opted for a lovely Anita Dongre lehenga set. This set featured intricate floral work scattered across the lehenga and the spaghetti-strap blouse. A semi-sheer dupatta with a matching floral hem, colourful bangles to match and jhumka earrings completed her look.

Sara's next look involved her slipping back to her favourite shade. This Picchika anarkali featured hand-painted flowers on the noodle-strap number that she styled with a sheer dupatta with matching hand-painted sheer dupatta.

She picked yet another outfit from the design house this time in a pale pastel creamy hue. This outfit too featured white hand-painted flowers all over and was topped off with a similar sheer dupatta. In a pair of simple juttis, Sara twirled around happily in her dress.

Next up, the actress looked like a blast of colours in a bright sunshine yellow sharara set for the promotions of Atrangi Re in Mumbai. Her sleeveless kurta featured a neckline that was covered in mirrors and green botanical prints all over. She topped this off with a simple yellow dupatta to match and poker-straight hair.

Shararas seem to be the diva's go-to. She rocked yet another sharara set, this time in a bright pink hue. Her full-sleeve kurta bore white embroidery all over and was paired with matching flared sharara with polka dots in white. A sheer dupatta and simple makeup completed her look.

For her next look, the actress slipped into a colourful rich Mayyur Girotra lehenga. The maroon lehenga featured gold and ink blue artwork all over it. She styled this with a patterned blouse and a colourful rich dupatta topped over it. A statement choker necklace and her hair pulled back into a simple ponytail completed her look.

Completing her promotions with glamour and glitz, Sara'a last promotional look was a black and gold Manish Malhotra lehenga. The black blouse was simple while her lehenga featured gold thread brocade work. Wavy hair, elegant gold earrings and smokey eyes completed this look.

Which of Sara Ali Khan's looks from the promotions of Atrangi Re is your favourite?

