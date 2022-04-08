Sara Ali Khan's white ganji and pastel blue shorts combination is what we're living in this summer: Yay or Nay?

Sara Ali Khan today runs synonymous with simple white ethnic outfits that are a summer staple. The actress has time and again proved that when all else fails, a simple white kurta and pyjama set with a dupatta is what she swears by and her closet is filled with different styles of kurtas to prove this point.

When need be, Sara also ditches her ethnic and opts for something more trendy but still prefers to stick with her whites - a safe bet in the scorching heat. Last evening, the 26-year-old actress who is currently shooting for her next film, Gaslight, opposite Vikrant Massey, stepped out and gave us a look we can only define as a summer staple.

Sara opted for a simple white tank top that hugged her frame, which was neatly tucked into a pair of loose paper bag shorts in a pastel blue shade that ended high above her knees. Keeping her look as minimal as it gets after wrapping up her shoot, a pair of comfortable slip-on slippers completed her outfit as she struck a pose for the paparazzi.

Sara's centre-parted brunette locks were styled into breezy loose soft waves while filled-in brows, defined eyes and neutral-tone lips rounded off her off-duty look well.

What are your thoughts on Sara Ali Khan's simple summer outfit? Are you going to be dressing like this all summer? Comment below and let us know.

