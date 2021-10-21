Sarah Jessica Parker sports a Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga in NYC for the filming of And Just Like That

Carrie Bradshaw is back! Played by Sarah Jessica Parker, the Sex and The City revival show for which Parker and her co-stars Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and more are busy filming and taking the streets of New York City by storm. While filming a certain scene yesterday, the 56-year-old actor stepped out wearing a glamorous lehenga by Indian designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock!

Sarah Jessica Parker who plays the lead character aka Carrie Bradshaw on the show is back in the game with the revival of the iconic show that took television screens by storm for 10 years! The mother-of-three has stepped back into the shoes of the much-loved character along with two of her three best friends. For the filming of her latest scene, the Emmy Awarded star was spotted in a desi lehenga! The outfit was by ace designer-duo Falguni and Shane Peacock and featured a full-sleeve blouse with a plunging neckline paired with a high waist lehenga in deep red shades and lots of floral work, a thick hem and ethnic patterns on it. SJP who is big on accessories levelled up the playing field by pulling her hair back into a slicked, pulled back braid and her hair layered with red and purple flowers to match her outfit. A bejewelled necklace and statement earrings accessorised her look.

While the outfit is a traditional Falguni and Shane Peacock piece, numerous international websites have credited the lehenga to Alexander McQueen.

What are your thoughts on SJP's traditional bridal lehenga? Are you excited to see her desi look on And Just Like That? Comment below and let us know.

