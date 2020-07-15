Sarees to Anarkalis: 7 Times Shraddha Kapoor rocked ethnic wear and proved she's EVERY Indian designer's muse

From Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla to Manish Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor proved she is the ultimate desi princess in designer's ethnic creations.

Every Indian girl's closet is incomplete without a piece of ethnic wear. Be it a saree, an arkali, sharara sets or even wedding-approved lehengas. This doesn't change much when it comes to celebrities who have pretty much the same priorities as Indian girls. also believes ethnic outfits are a necessity and has at least one of every mind. The fact that she manages to carry every outfit so well, also makes her every Indian designer's favourite to dress up! Take a peek into Shraddha's ethnic wardrobe below.

Making for a playful look, Shraddha in this Abu Sandeep number left us all floored. We love how she styled the floral embroidered lehenga with the dupatta around her waist and shoulder.

In an ombre Manish Malhotra lehenga, Shraddha Kapoor looked no less than a desi princess. The intricate silver and floral embroidery all over the outfit, blouse and the hem of the dupatta, made for a grand and gorgeous look.

Taking grandeur to an all new level, Shraddha donned an ivory sharara set by Tarun Tahiliani. The outfit featured layers of embroidery, sequins and lots of work on a delicate net fabric. Complete with silver statement earrings and smokey eyes, she looked like a million bucks!

For Shraddha, it's not just about grandeur. She also does simple outfits well. This bottle green Anita Dongre lehenga with block prints all over, is case in point!

Looking regal in a lehenga perfect for any wedding event, Shraddha Kapoor opted for a black Payal Singhal number as well that bore floral embroidery all over in dazzling gold.

Also rocking trending shades, Shraddha Kapoor picked out this lavender lehenga by Kresha Bajaj that bore white intricate embroidery all over and a large floral hem. We love how she matched her eyeshadow with her lehenga!

A doting daughter, Shraddha picked out a piece from her mother's closet and sported this purple Kanjeevaram silk saree in traditional south-Indian style, with even flowers in her hair, proves she can carry off literally any outfit!

Credits :instagram

