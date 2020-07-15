  1. Home
  2. fashion

Sarees to Anarkalis: 7 Times Shraddha Kapoor rocked ethnic wear and proved she's EVERY Indian designer's muse

From Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla to Manish Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor proved she is the ultimate desi princess in designer's ethnic creations.
1520 reads Mumbai
Sarees to Anarkalis: 7 Times Shraddha Kapoor rocked ethnic wear and proved she's EVERY Indian designer's museSarees to Anarkalis: 7 Times Shraddha Kapoor rocked ethnic wear and proved she's EVERY Indian designer's muse
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Every Indian girl's closet is incomplete without a piece of ethnic wear. Be it a saree, an arkali, sharara sets or even wedding-approved lehengas. This doesn't change much when it comes to celebrities who have pretty much the same priorities as Indian girls. Shraddha Kapoor also believes ethnic outfits are a necessity and has at least one of every mind. The fact that she manages to carry every outfit so well, also makes her every Indian designer's favourite to dress up! Take a peek into Shraddha's ethnic wardrobe below. 

Making for a playful look, Shraddha in this Abu Sandeep number left us all floored. We love how she styled the floral embroidered lehenga with the dupatta around her waist and shoulder. 

In an ombre Manish Malhotra lehenga, Shraddha Kapoor looked no less than a desi princess. The intricate silver and floral embroidery all over the outfit, blouse and the hem of the dupatta, made for a grand and gorgeous look. 

Taking grandeur to an all new level, Shraddha donned an ivory sharara set by Tarun Tahiliani. The outfit featured layers of embroidery, sequins and lots of work on a delicate net fabric. Complete with silver statement earrings and smokey eyes, she looked like a million bucks!

For Shraddha, it's not just about grandeur. She also does simple outfits well. This bottle green Anita Dongre lehenga with block prints all over, is case in point! 

Looking regal in a lehenga perfect for any wedding event, Shraddha Kapoor opted for a black Payal Singhal number as well that bore floral embroidery all over in dazzling gold. 

Also rocking trending shades, Shraddha Kapoor picked out this lavender lehenga by Kresha Bajaj that bore white intricate embroidery all over and a large floral hem. We love how she matched her eyeshadow with her lehenga! 

A doting daughter, Shraddha picked out a piece from her mother's closet and sported this purple Kanjeevaram silk saree in traditional south-Indian style, with even flowers in her hair, proves she can carry off literally any outfit!

Which of the outfits do you think Shraddha Kapoor looks the best in? Comment below and let us know. 

Credits :instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement