Selena Gomez accessorised her Balmain sweater dress with a navy coat & boots making for a chic winter look

Actress, musician and beauty mogul, Selena Gomez is undoubtedly a star who wears multiple hats. The 29-year-old Only Murders in the Building actress stepped out yesterday and put forth a chic look proving that it's not too early to dress up for fall and gave us outfit inspiration for this chilly season with her recent look.

Gomez was styled by her go-to stylist Kate Young, who picked out a combination of colours in red, navy, white and black stripes for the Rare Beauty founder. The Balmain sweater dress featured a cut-out sleeve and ended just above her thighs. A pair of black thigh-high boots and gold hoop earrings accessorised Sel's outfit. Her centre-parted cropped locks were styled in a poker-straight manner giving it a glossy finish.

The actress while stepping out, topped off her look with a deep, navy coat that kept her warm on a chilly evening and a white Miu Miu bag. Selena's makeup is also worth a mention. A flawless base, filled-in brows, defined cat eyes and glossy brown lips completed her look as she stepped out.

Striped sweaters are a fall statement and Selena brought back the trend with this chic sweater dress perfect for cool days when you want to opt for a cosy look. Her navy jacket also posed as a simple but statement-making cover-up for when she wanted to stay warm outdoors.

We love Selena Gomez's look from head to toe. What about you? Comment below and let us know.

