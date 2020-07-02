Selena Gomez to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 5 Red carpet gowns that can double as wedding dresses for brides 

Red carpets are known for their lavish touches, so much so that they can even be mistaken for wedding gowns perfect for any Christian bride. Check out some that celebrities have sported!

Whether it is the Oscars, Golden Globe Awards, Emmys, Cannes Film Festival or just movie premieres, red carpets make for the best inspiration information for fashion lovers. Celebrities also deck up in the most lavish outfits for these events in lavish white, ivory and metallic gowns. While they walk down the red carpet, we can't help but think many of these dresses would look stunning on women walking down the aisle as well!

Christian weddings have women picking out the perfect gowns to make a statement and look their most beautiful on their special day. Take a look at some of the dresses celebrities sported on the red carpet, that would also make for perfect red carpet attire.

Jonas

For her Cannes Film Festival debut, Mrs Jonas looked like an actual bride in a dress from Georges Hobeika's bridal 2020 collection on the red carpet! The dreamy white strapless dress featured a voluminous skirt with multiple tiers. Her hair pulled back into a neat ponytail and a simple diamond neckpiece completed Priyanka's look for the event.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez's white dress that she wore to an after-party red carpet, is something a modern bride would aspire to wear on her big day! The plunging neckline and simple, clean silhouette with a short train makes for a simple yet elegant look. With small cut-outs at the waist and backless design, it also looked immeasurably sexy!



A regular at the Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also gave major bride vibes when she walked the red carpet back in 2009. She opted for a strapless white gown that hugged her tight. From waist-down, it opened up with small multiple layers of tulle and a train. With her hair styled with a side-part and pulled up into a neat bun, pearl-drop earrings and minimal accessories, safe to say Ash looked like a bride on the red carpet!

Taylor Swift

At the Fragrance Awards, Taylor wore an evening gown prom dress mix in the form of an Emilio Pucci number. The halter neck dress also featured a backless style and a cut-out at her waist. It was pleated from waist-down and featured a short white dreamy train as well. Her blonde hair was smoothed out and styled into glossy curls, with a few face-framing tendrils. The entire look could be recreated for a bride, to make for the most dreamy look ever!

Blake Lively

For the premiere of her film with beau Ryan Reynolds, at the Green Lantern red carpet, Blake opted for a white gown with a modern silhouette. Her outfit featured a 3d applique floral work on the dress till her thighs. From there on, it was just a sheer white material till her feet that showed off her long legs. With her hair in a messy fishtail braid and glowing makeup, the entire look would be perfect for a lady walking down the aisle as well!

What are your thoughts on these dresses? Which is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :getty images

