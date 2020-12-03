Selena Gomez can't get enough of strapless outfits: 6 Times she wore them from jumpsuits to dresses 

The Hollywood starlet and beauty enthusiast has a soft spot for elegant strapless outfits. Here are all the times she sported them with utmost ease.

Every time Selena Gomez steps out, she makes a statement. The Hollywood actress and singer knows what looks good on her and has cashed on it on multiple occasions. Sel seems to love her strapless outfits that show off her lean shoulders and slender frame. Take a look at some of our favourite looks of Sel in strapless outfits that made our jaws drop!

For an awards show, the makeup and beauty mogul picked out a bright neon green strapless dress that hugged her frame and showed off her curves. Her hair was styled in a sleek poker-straight manner with an inward buff. She accessorised this with a layered statement diamond stacked up necklace and shoes that matched her dress.

At the Billboard Awards red carpet, the Lose You To Love Me singer went with a head-to-toe black look and picked out a corset-style bodysuit that she paired with black laser-cut faux leather pants and a gold buckle belt.

Making an appearance on a talk show, Selena looked ravishing in a strapless structured body-hugging black and white monochrome dress with a sweetheart neckline. Her long locks were styled into gorgeous face-framing waves and black pumps completed her look.

Looking radiant in red, Selena opted for a satin red co-ord set for yet another event. Her red strapless tube top paired with a matching red high-waisted skirt that bore a thigh-high slit, was all kinds of sexy. Slick back hair blended smokey eyes and a glossy red lip completed her look.

Strapless bodycon dresses seem to have a soft spot in Sel's heart. She opted for a simple elegant white midi number that she completed with simple black pumps. Her long locks styled into messy loose waves, smokey eyes and pink lips completed her look.

The final look we loved, was Selena Gomez's white jumpsuit that bore loads of embellishments on the top half. Glossy, ruby red lips and her hair styled into a low ponytail, made for a chic look for an event.

We really think strapless outfits look great on the actress! Do you have a favourite look of Selena Gomez? Comment below and let us know.

