Selena Gomez gives the ICONIC Rachel hairstyle a 2020 upgrade

It is already a well-known fact that Selena Gomez is a huge Friends and Jennifer Aniston fan.

Selena Gomez has time-and-again talked about what a huge fan she is of the TV show Friends. The Rare singer is also good friends with Jennifer Aniston, one of the protagonists of the show who played Rachel Green. When Jennifer Aniston guest-hosted Ellen DeGeneres's show, Selena was one of the guests and the duo talked about what a huge fan of the show Gomez is. She even had a mini-freakout about being obsessed with Rachel and her style.

This is why, it comes as no surprise that Selena's latest hairstyle was inspired by Rachel Green's! The singer, in an interview with Kelly Clarkson showcased her new 'do which featured a choppy layer with loads of volume - something Aniston made popular in the '90s, on Friends. While Sel's hair was a tad bit longer, the inspiration was obvious!

In addition to that, Selena's hair stylist, Marissa Marino who helped her achieve the look confirmed this! "Hair inso was 'The Rachel' meets Goldie Hawn in First Wives Club," her caption read.

But this isn't the first time that Selena took inspiration from her favourite television show. The diva has time-and-again sported similar outfits and has been replicating Jen's character, Rachel Green's hairstyles.

For the MET Gala where she walked with The Weekend, Selena Gomez sported a long bob with a centre-parting that framed her face well. We couldn't help but notice that Jennifer too sported the same cropped locks in a season of F.R.I.E.N.D.S!

Similarly, Selena also opted for long, poker-straight hair, just like Jen's character Rachel, in yet another season of the show!

Clearly, Gomez has a favourite character from Friends and doesn't hesitate from showing how much she is inspired by it, just like us all!

What are your thoughts on Selena's hair? Do you also have a favourite Friends character and constantly try to incorporate their style in your everyday life? Comment below and let us know.

