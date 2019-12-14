Selena Gomez goes from lace to leather in two cosy chic looks as she struts the street of Paris

The singer has been stepping out in her most fashionable outfits as she stepped out for interviews in the French capital.

Selena Gomez is going all out to promote her new album Rare. Yesterday, she made her way to studios to promote her album on the radio in Paris. While heading out and about, the 27-year-old has been displaying some extremely chic looks while going out and about the city for her promotions.

For her first look, the actress decked up in all black and kept warm in a thick coat. Selena opted for a lace slip dress, one of the biggest trends currently. To cover-up, she picked out a thick black coat with pearl embellishments and furry sleeves at the hem of her hands. She buttoned it half-up showing off the lace on her slip dress.

She topped off her look with small diamond earrings and elegant black stiletto pumps.

She kept her makeup light with a flawless base, rosy cheeks, well-defined eyes, loads of mascara and neutral glossy lips. Her hair was styled into simple bangs and the rest of it was pulled back into a low bun with a few locks left loose.

For her next look, Gomez changed into a cheetah-printed jumper dress that she wore with pantyhose and knee-high black lace-up suede boots. Selena switched up her accessories as well as she picked out statement dangling gold ball earrings. The boxy outfit also came with a high-neck that kept her warm and cosy in the cold streets.

Both the ensembles were equally daring and we love how Selena carried both off, seamlessly without changing her makeup at all. The singer also took some time out to pose with her fans for pictures to further promote her album!

What are your thoughts on Selena's looks? Love them or hate them? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty news: follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :getty images

Read More