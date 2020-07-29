Selena Gomez to Hailey Bieber: 5 Times celebrities layered their neck laces and made it a raging trend

One of the biggest accessory trends today, is stacking up neck pieces into multiple layers to make for an edgy saree style look. Here's how you favourite celebrities have done it so far!

When it comes to fashion and beauty, trends are constantly coming and going. But what really gives them the push to become raging trends, is when celebrities follow them as well.

One such trend that has seen an evolution and has been inspired by Dior's long layers of gold chains, is the layered necklace. The trend has been raging not just among Bollywood celebrities but has also left an impact overseas for it has the strength to elevate a look and add that extra bling to any outfit.

Take a look at all the celebrities who have made waves in the industry by stacking up their jewellery.

Hailey Beiber is a fan of adding glamour to her look through her accessories. Case in point, the layers of gold chains around her neck that matched her simple gold hoops that seriously elevated her plain, ribbed crop top. Armed with a 100-watt smile, Bieber completed her simple yet chic look.

We thought Selena Gomez's white sheer outfit at Coachella spoke for itself. But seems like the diva had different thoughts! The singer decided to pair this with layers of golden strings that accentuated her neckline and seriously elevated her look.

styled her layered necklaces over a simple white tee, blue jeans and a matching denim jacket. She topped this off with her hair pulled back into a high ponytail and her hair styled into voluminous curls.

Tara Sutaria set some major inspiration by pairing multiple gold necklaces of varying lengths, sizes and colours of pendants together, armed with large golden hoops. Her hair styled into loose beauty waves completed the actress' look.

too hopped on to the bandwagon and layered multiple gold necklaces over her sheer lace white shirt at Cannes. Complete with large tinted sunnies, minimal makeup and her hair pulled back into a simple ponytail, the actress showed us how it's done!

