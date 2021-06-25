Selena Gomez has a grey number for every occasion: 5 Times she looked jovial in the neutral hue

Grey is often regarded as the sad hue that merges with the crowd but Selena Gomez proves otherwise standing out happy and cheerful in her grey outfits. Check it out!

The singer, songwriter and cutesy actress Selena Gomez is one of our favourite fashion divas who showcases a varied variety of looks that every millennial wishes to have in her wardrobe or dream of. The diva has sported grey outfits ample of times in different silhouettes and we are in awe of how she pulls off the dull colour with a flamboyant spirit. Office ready formals ensembles to offbeat casuals to red carpet numbers, Selena Gomez shows us how grey can never go wrong and is an understated happy colour that suits all skin tones and perfect for all occasions. Here are 5 times she looked ‘Good for You’ in grey outfits.

At the 2010 MTV Music Awards, Selena debuted her scintillating look in a flashy grey strapless gown. Her metallic gown featured a thigh-high front slit and bustier bodice embellished with blue stones. She teamed her Reem Acra gown with matching silver peep-toe pumps and looked stunning in her silver-grey outfit. The blue-toned eye makeup further elevated her glam look.

Her grey checkered suit was a statement-making style perfect for any business meeting or formal discussions. The sophisticated plaid patterned outfit featured double-breasted detail, oversized fit and straight pants. She teamed the look with a black Alexander McQueen bag and quirky leather mules by Proenza Schouler. The star matched the accents of red in her suit and luxe bag with bright red lips and set her hair loose in beachy waves.

This sparkling one-sleeved grey mini dress could be a winning choice for a cocktail party, clubbing or even a romantic date night. Her grey dress bore cut out detail on one side and hugged her body in all the right places. Pink glossy lips, side-parted long wavy hair and shimmery eye shadow rounded off her chic look.

Selena was spotted in Paris promoting her ‘Revival’ album in a grey skirt and turtle neck knit top by Co. She matched her dark grey midi skirt with a breezy oversized knit top in a lighter shade of grey. She tied her messy braided hair with a black ribbon and picked black Louboutin heels to complete the dapper lady look.

With a total changeover, Selena’s sporty look in grey was accessorised up with funky Fenty Noodle hoop earrings in white, a simple gold chain necklace and glam makeup featuring bold burgundy lips and loads of blush. Her grey co-ord set from Houndstooth consisted of a boxy fit shirt and straight-leg trousers which she teamed with Puma RS-X Reinvent Sneakers.

In which of her 5 grey outfits do you think she slayed the best? Tell us in the comments below.

