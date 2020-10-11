Selena Gomez, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Gigi Hadid: 5 EDGY ways to style a strapless corset 

The corset was previously a piece worn beneath outfits to slim down the waistline. Today, it is an essential part of every fashionista's wardrobe. Take a look at how celebrities have styled it for inspiration!

An integral part of a woman's wardrobe in the early times, the corset today has evolved and become more than just a piece that slims down the waist to give an illusion of a more petite frame. Today, it is an integral part of every stylish woman's wardrobe and is flaunted, rather than worn as just shapewear.

Celebrities, in particular, are obsessed with the style and can't get enough of strapless corsets. Sporting them with everything from jeans to skirts and even sarees is how they roll to make for an edgy look!



The Malang actress just can't seem to get enough of corsets! She seems to have them in every colour and silhouette and needs no special occasion to sport them. We love her creamy white strapless cropped piece that she paired with distressed denims and a simple studded choker. Smokey eyes and her hair styled into messy curls added some edginess to her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo also picked out a white strapless corset that she styled under high-waisted pinstripe pants with double beige belts, to show off her lean frame. White stilettos, smokey eyes and her hair styled into curls, completed the actress' look.

Selena Gomez

Hopping on the bandwagon, Selena experimented with a different silhouette for her look. Her black corset featured a scalloped hem on top and enabled her to show off her cleavage. She tucked the black number neatly into black leather pants that bore laser cutouts and styled it with a black belt that had a golden buckle. Black stilettos with golden rivets and her blonde locks pulled back in a messy style completed her look.

Gigi Hadid

The supermodel kept it simple by styling a crisp black corset with a pair of denim jeans. Gigi kept her look clean by pulling her blonde locks away from her face into a sleek low ponytail. Stacked up golden necklaces and monochrome pumps completed her look.



Giving the edgy piece an all-new spin, was Kangana Ranaut! She stood out by opting for a colourful corset rather than a classic sold colour one. Furthermore, she used the corset as a blouse and draped her saree over it, showing us how to give the western number an Indian twist! A simple diamond necklace accessorised her look.

Who according to you styled the corset the best? Comment below and let us know.

