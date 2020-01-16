Selena Gomez keeps it cosy in a tweed houndstooth Toteme boxy outfit as she rocks an edgy look in NYC

The Rare singer looked stylish as she was spotted at an event in New York. She opted for an unusual look but we are all for it!

Selena Gomez is known to make heads turn with her outfits. From lavish gowns to simple and casual street-style looks, the actress knows how to be consistent and leave us amazed by her choice of outfits. The 27-year-old's latest music has also been much-talked-about since a couple of songs revolve around her relationship with ex, Justin Bieber.

The actress stepped out in New York City to attend an event. To keep cosy during the chilly months, the actress cut a stylish figure in a matching shirt and trouser set by Toteme. The boxy shirt and loose pants set bore a houndstooth print on them. To match the boxiness of her look, the singer picked completed her look with pristine white Puma kicks, matching hoop earrings and a gold chain she wore over her boxy shirt. To layer up her look, the actress picked a white puffer jacket.

To add edginess to her look, Gomez rocked an edgy hairstyle with her brunette bangs partially covering her eyes and the rest of her hair pulled back into a ponytail. She completed her glam with dark lipstick to add a touch of goth to her look. Well-defined eyes completed Sel's look for the event.

We are loving how experimental Selena's style is getting. From body-hugging outfits on the red carpet to chic pantsuits in unusual shades to lose, boxy outfits, she seems to manage to carry off them all with utmost ease and look chic while doing so!

What are your thoughts on Selena's latest look? Love it as much as we do or hate it? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :getty images

