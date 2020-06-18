Selena Gomez to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities confessing their WORST fashion moments so far

No matter how good a person's fashion sense is, they are never safe from a fashion blunder. Stars have revealed their worst moments on red carpets! Take a look!

Red carpets are a completely normal thing for celebrities to attend. The process of glamming up, looking like a million bucks and putting their best foot forward on red carpets, is an event that not only gets them but us excited as well! While they do put their best foot forward every year, like everybody else, they too have regrets about looks that they have sported in the past. Experimental looks that they might have sported are have turned out to make some not-so-good memories for many celebrities. And they haven't hesitated from openly talking about their regret. Take a look at all the celebs who have spoken out about it.

Selena Gomez

At the 2018 Met Gala, the biggest fashion event of the year, Selena wore a Coach dress that was said to be inspired by a Biblical figure. While she loved the dress, Gomez later revealed that it was her makeup she was unhappy with. She posted a video later of herself in a gown running away from the camera and captioned it, "Me when I saw my pictures from the MET," and took a dig at herself in good spirit.

Kim Kardashian West

A celebrity who has undergone a major style change over time, Kim K admitted that her time between 2007 and 2012 was the 'worst time' for her, fashion-wise. A thing she regrets the most? Her platform stilettos, she revealed to Insider.

Anne Hathaway

Back in 2013 when Hathaway won her first Academy Award and wore a pink Prada gown for the red carpet, she believed that her dress was controversial. A year later, she spoke out about the dress' bust lines that became controversial after the event was held!

Victoria Beckham

Though her style is different now as compared to how it used to be, in an interview with Grazia, Posh Spice revealed that the leather Gucci suit she wore and matched with David Beckham, "haunts like you wouldn't believe." But she doesn't regret them because, "The outfits are part of my journey and what's made me who I am today. Life's too short to regret outfit choices!"

Rihanna

While Rihanna's worst regret isn't being dressed badly, it does involve a risque look! For the 2014 CFDA Awards, RiRi wore a sheer Swarovski crystal-adorned dress that she wore without a bra! "Could you imagine the CFDA dress with a bra? I would slice my throat. I already wanted to, for wearing a thong that wasn't bedazzled," she revealed about the only regret she had in life!

