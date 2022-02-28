Selena Gomez looks TIMELESS at the SAG Awards in a custom Oscar de la Renta velvet dress & statement jewels

The 28th Annual SAG Awards is taking place in full swing in California. The opening ceremony featured Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr. and Lin-Manuel Miranda, the cast of the Broadway show Hamilton. This year, like every year, the awards show is set to honour the finest works of the film and television industries.

The red carpet saw many of the nominees looking their finest and dressed to the nines. Selena Gomez's Only Murders in the Building is nominated for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series and she walked the red carpet to be part of the show.

For her red carpet appearance, Sel, who is currently filming Season 2 of the show with her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, wore a custom-made column gown by luxury design house Oscar de la Renta. For her first red carpet appearance of 2022, the 29-year-old actress wore a velvet gown that featured dramatic sleeves and a small cut at her waist. The full-sleeve number reached the floor and featured a figure-flattering straight cut.

The actress accessorised her outfit with a statement diamond necklace, minimal earrings and an emerald ring. The Rare Beauty founder's makeup was all about minimalism. her hair was pulled back into a slick centre-parted style that gave us a clear look at her supple skin. Filled-in brows, blended smokey eyes, well-contoured cheekbones, neutral-tone lips and just the right amount of highlighter ensured the ace musician looked red carpet ready.

