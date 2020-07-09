Selena Gomez LOVES red: 10 times she lit up stage, red carpet & our screens in the shade

The American singer and actress can't seem to get over this shade and sports it at every possible occasion. Check out 10 of her best looks in red!

From sweet Disney darling to showstopper on every red carpet she attends, Selena Gomez has undergone quite an interesting style transformation. While she was still on Wizards of Waverly Place on Disney, the actress had an easy-going, almost tomboy style that she brought on the red carpet.

As time passed, so did the phase and she slowly moulded herself to opt for chic, elegant and body-flattering outfits. A colour she is most inclined towards is the bold and sexy red shade. Take a look at all the times she lit up the screen, stage and red carpet in the colour!

For one of her first red carpets back in 2011, Selena picked out a red Catherine Deane gown for the InStyle party. The pleated gown hung well on her lean frame and was all kinds of flattering.

For her next appearance with then-boyfriend Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez showed how in-love she was by opting for a bright red gown that matched JB's pocket square.

At the Spring Breakers premiere, Selena opted for yet another red number with a plunging neckline and laser cut-out pattern at her chest and waist to make for a flattering look.

Taking a break from lavish gowns, Selena next opted for a short red lacy dress with silver embellishments all over. She topped this off with a matching scarlet glossy lip colour.

A dress that still does the rounds in fashion circles and had a number of celebrities wearing it after Selena did, is this Christian Dior red strappy number which bore a plunging neckline and a fit-and-flare style.

The next look wasn't a dress but had a dress-like illusion to it. She opted for a co-ord set with a red tube top and a matching high-waisted skirt with a thigh-high slit and a large bow on the side. With her hair pulled back, Selena Gomez looked chic in the outfit.

Amping up the glam, Selena's next red look was a classic sequin red dress that sparkled brightly. Black stockings and high heels completed her girl-next-door look.

An experimental look that Sel sported, was this reflecting patent leather dress with a mesh top half and a simple white peter-pan collar.

Seemed like she liked the look for her next one too was a leather maxi dress with a floral laser cut out from waist-down. It also bore ruffles along the neck and ensured Selena Gomez looked vibrant and glowing in the rust shade outfit.

The last time she sported a red gown was this ruby red satin number which featured a halter-neck and cut-outs at her waist to make for a sexy look.

Which of Selena Gomez's red dresses is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

