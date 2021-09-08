Selena Gomez made chic our new favourite word in two black outfits; Yay or Nay?

No matter what colour gets the hyped-up status in your closet, black will always be the hero. Often the hue acting as the knight in shining armour when your quest is to make a statement continues to get double tapped and added to almost everyone’s style game. Need two picks that can feed your frenzy for black outfits? Thank Selena Gomez.

The American singer and actress have always been a fashion icon who has a style that complements her pretty features effortlessly. Often spotted making bold choices in the fashion department, here are the looks she served up yesterday proving the power of black colour never fades. We love the uber-chic deal LBD came with and the young starlet owned the look with a black cardigan and Saint Laurent’s ankle-strap black stilettos. The bodycon mini number from Victor Glemaud was complemented with poker straight center-parted mane and that red glossy lip was a sight that had us hooked for hours. This functional look can be taken from desk to a night out fuelled by drinks. Go easy on heels when going to work.

Selena’s next look was powered with a black mini leather wrap-style skirt that consisted of a circular-shaped gold buckle creating the effect of a belt. She clubbed it with a sweetheart neckline full-sleeved top and a white mini handbag with a top handle. Makeup was all about the brightest pout, volumised lashes, and straight hair that helped lock her OOTD.

Which outfit is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 6 Times Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked like a divine dream in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ethnic outfits