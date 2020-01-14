Selena Gomez makes the dull brown look interesting in a subtle but stylish way in two similar looks

Spotted while she headed out and about to promote her new album Rare, Gomez opted for two similar looks. Check them out!

Selena Gomez is currently on a roll. The singer/actress released her latest album Rare just last week and is already moving on to her next project. The actress lent her voice to the upcoming film Dolittle. She plays the role of a giraffe named Betsy and is currently juggling between promoting the two.

Gomez stepped out last evening in a chic pantsuit by Gauge 81, an Amsterdam-based label. She was spotted in the streets of New York City wearing the mix of tan and dull orange over a brown ribbed tank top. She buttoned up her blazer to give her a look that meant business. and completed her look with brown leather ankle-length boots. Keeping her accessories simple, the actress opted for small gold hoop earrings that didn't take away from the attention that was on her ootd. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek bun with a centre parting. She went all-out with her glam as well and opted for loads of highlighter, blush cheek and lips that matched with her suit to do the trick.

The night before, after attending the screening of Dolittle, the actress dressed down into a more casual ensemble. Selena picked out a pale pink sweater and tucked it into a pair of loose light mom jeans. She teamed it up with a much oversised brown blazer and black boots to keep warm. Simple gold silver hoops made for the perfect off-duty accessories.

Her hair for this look too, was pulled back into a sleek bun and complete with a full face of makeup and the pinkest lips.

We love both of Sel's look and love how she carried off the shade.

What are your thoughts? Love it or hate it? Comment below and let us know.

