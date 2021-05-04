Selena Gomez makes a STRIKING appearance in red and black dresses while hosting Vax Live's Concert 

A scarlet red Bottega Veneta and black Victor Glemaud dress were Selena's picks for the event that she hosted. Take a look and tell us what you think!

It was a big day on Sunday for Selena Gomez. She hosted the Global Citizen Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World in California. While hosting the event, Selena slipped in and out of two gorgeous dresses as she showed off her freshly dyed platinum blonde hair on the red carpet and at the event. Take a look at the two outfits she picked out.

For the red carpet, Sel picked out a bright, scarlet red Bottega Veneta dress which bore exaggerated sleeves and a loose top. From waist-down, the red dress featured a straight cut. She styled this with patent leather black thigh-high boots and a simple silver choker. Her hair was parted in the centre and pulled back into a low bun. Pink eyeshadow, filled-in brows, a well-contoured face and glossy neutral-tone lips completed Selena's red carpet look.

For the event, Selena stepped on to the stage in a simple black bodycon dress. The maxi knit dress with geometric prints on it by Victor Glemaud hugged Selena's hourglass figure. The Rare Beauty makeup mogul kept the look classy with a pair of clean black pumps and simple silver hoops to accessorise this look. Her makeup and hair remained the same as her red carpet look, with the exception of her hair being styled into a ponytail instead of a bun.

Which of the two looks of Selena Gomez do you like better? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :getty images

