Selena Gomez pairs a plaid blazer with denims, perfect for every lazy girl who wants to look chic

The singer's latest album Rare is out and she stepped out to promote it keeping her look casual but stylish.

Selena Gomez has a lot going on at the moment. The singer/songwriter just released her latest album - Rare just today and has been receiving rave reviews for it. Her fans and contemporaries can't stop gushing about the music and applauding Gomez for breaking through her dark phase.

To talk about her album, Gomez stepped out in something so comfortable yet stylish, we had to take note.

Keeping it simple, Sel picked out an olive green tank top over that she comfortably tucked under sky blue mom jeans that were cropped at her ankles. To keep warm, Gomez threw on a plaid oversized blazer in brown, grey and black. She rolled up the sleeves of the blazer.

To accessorise, the actress picked out black suede high stilettos and statement gold hoop earrings.

Her glam too was kept simple and went with the whole look. Her hair was parted in the centre and pulled up into a sleek bun paving way for her clean beauty look. A flawless base, filled-in brows, well-lined eyes, a peachy blush and glossy neutral lips completed her look.

Safe to say Gomez looked absolutely impeccable in the outfit. Her makeup was minimal, the accessories were not overbearing and didn't take away from her chic look.

We love Selena's look from head to toe and can't wait to try a similar one ourselves!

What are your thoughts on Sel's look? Love it or hate it? Comment below and let us know.

