Selena Gomez picks out a chic all black look to debut her platinum blonde hair in public for the first time

The Rare singer stepped out in Los Angeles debuting her all new hairdo and giving us style goals in a monotone black look.

Selena Gomez is currently on cloud 9. The Rare singer and songwriter is flying high after the launch of her makeup collection and has been adding new products to her makeup line since. Gomez also gave her fans a huge surprise by debuting an all-new platinum blonde hairdo on Friday night. She shared a selfie on her Rare Beauty Instagram handle to give fans a peek at it.

On Sunday night, the actress who has been filming for her upcoming series Only Murderers in the Building in New York City was spotted in Los Angeles! Sel was grabbing dinner with her friends and was all dressed up for the occasion. She picked out a chic black turtleneck mini dress and styled this with thigh-high boots, a leather coat that went all the way to her ankles with faux fur on the inside and a gold necklace. Gomez didn't forget to throw on her mandatory face mask as she kept her head low while she was papped in the city.

Gomez's close friend, Anna Collins took to her Instagram to post a close-up picture of Selena all decked up. "Fresh blow out skin on the ten oooooh she ready," the caption read as Selena posed with a smile, for the camera.

We love how Sel ensured her hair popped by picking an all-black outfit while stepping out. We also love how she pulls off the platinum blonde hair! What are your thoughts on her latest look? Comment below and let us know.

