Selena Gomez proved satin dresses were made to ease the blues and get us ready to rock all parties

With the world slowly easing up outside, how tempted are you to jump-start your style stories? Your clothes may be tired sitting inside your boudoir with no human or public spot to see for what we can sadly say 2 years. Whether you’re excited to socialize with your friends virtually or in person, we’ve done a little digging from Selena Gomez’s fashion archives to help you get ready to party safely. While your joggers and basic tees may play as your first preference, there’s more to explore or rather re-visit the good times. Satin dress sounds like a great place to start with, right?

The plush touch and the glossy look of the fabric are alone enough to entice you and your closet. It’s probably time for you to reset your choices with party numbers that promise to place comfort as the focal point because you deserve to keep it extra after such a long hiatus. Read the edit to style yourself up like a celeb!

If red is a vibe that will never waltz off from your heart, go for a mini red dress next time you make it to the cocktail party. The Dead Don't Die starlet stunned in a ruby-red strappy Christian Dior number. She paired up the plunging neckline striking dress with a black clutch and pointed-toe pumps.

The love you like a love song singer added some extra vibrancy at the 2019 American Music Awards in her mini neon green strapless dress. The ruffle dress was clubbed with a glitzy necklace and pumps that matched her dress ensuring that all things were kept bright.

Is there anything that can beat the sensuous factor of a thigh-high slit gown? Selena styled her Giorgio Armani gown that featured an open back and ruched details placed at the side that ended with tassel details. With a mini shimmery Jimmy Choo bag and strappy heels, she wrapped up the look.

Have you heard of anyone go wrong in a black dress? There is no such thing. Slip into a slinky knee-length dress and bring focus to your ensemble with cut-out detail and a plunging neckline. Keep your black pumps and smile on, that’s the recipe to steal the show.



Done playing with pastels? Fall back on the purple power. Selena opted for the Reem Acra dress mini ruched dress that was held together with a stone-studded buckle belt that was cinched at her waist. To bind it all together, she kept up with the high-shine with a clutch and pointed-toe heels.

Which satin dress do you like the best? Let us know in the comments below.

