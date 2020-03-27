Selena Gomez to Ralph Lauren: ALL the fashion brands donating to Coronavirus relief

The Coronavirus has put the world on hold. With more people getting diagnosed, every industry seems drastically effected by the pandemic. Celebrities are doing their bit by contributing towards relief.

The world seems to have come to a stand-still. The numbers are spiralling out of control as more people are getting diagnosed with the Coronavirus that has now been labelled as a pandemic by the WHO. Now that the world is going through a crisis together, celebrities and brands are attempting to do their bit to help fight against the deadly virus.

Selena Gomez took to her Instagram yesterday to release new merchandise. "It feels a little strange releasing something so lighthearted in the middle of such a heavy time for our world, but I also think its a good reminder that we will get through this together," she captioned her post. For every purchase of the new merchandise that Gomez launched, a portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares COVID-19 relief fund, according to Selena who is currently practicing social distancing and urging her fans to do the same.

In additon to Selena, Ralph Lauren is also joining the fight against the virus. The designer announced that the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation is all set to donate $10 million to the relief efforts towards the disease. "Now more than ever in this time of need, supporting each other has become our mission," the designer's representative wrote on the brand's website. The company is set to provide financial grants to its own staff as well in addition to the brand's commitment to Cancer.

When it comes to India, ace designer Anita Dongre has also done her bit to contribute towards the cause. The designer has set up a fund of INR 15 million to support medical treatments arising during these times.

All the three notable faces also urged their followers to stay home during these trouble times so as to stay away form contacting the virus.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :Getty Images

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More