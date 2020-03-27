Selena Gomez to Ralph Lauren: ALL the fashion brands donating to Coronavirus relief
The world seems to have come to a stand-still. The numbers are spiralling out of control as more people are getting diagnosed with the Coronavirus that has now been labelled as a pandemic by the WHO. Now that the world is going through a crisis together, celebrities and brands are attempting to do their bit to help fight against the deadly virus.
Selena Gomez took to her Instagram yesterday to release new merchandise. "It feels a little strange releasing something so lighthearted in the middle of such a heavy time for our world, but I also think its a good reminder that we will get through this together," she captioned her post. For every purchase of the new merchandise that Gomez launched, a portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares COVID-19 relief fund, according to Selena who is currently practicing social distancing and urging her fans to do the same.
In additon to Selena, Ralph Lauren is also joining the fight against the virus. The designer announced that the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation is all set to donate $10 million to the relief efforts towards the disease. "Now more than ever in this time of need, supporting each other has become our mission," the designer's representative wrote on the brand's website. The company is set to provide financial grants to its own staff as well in addition to the brand's commitment to Cancer.
Now more than ever, supporting each other in this time of need has become our mission. As we face this global challenge together, the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation is committing $10 million to help our teams and communities around the world. These funds will: Provide financial grants through the Emergency Assistance Foundation for Ralph Lauren colleagues facing special circumstances like medical, eldercare or childcare needs; Contribute to the World Health Organization COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, a global effort supporting countries to prevent, detect, and respond to the pandemic; Build on our 20-year commitment to cancer care through our Pink Pony Fund by supporting our long-standing network of international cancer institutions that are caring for people with cancer who are especially vulnerable at this time; and Commit an inaugural gift to the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) / Vogue Fashion Fund for COVID-19 relief to support the American fashion community impacted by the pandemic. As we face this challenge as a global community, our hope is to continue to be the beacon of optimism and unity that Ralph Lauren and our brands have always been to the world.
When it comes to India, ace designer Anita Dongre has also done her bit to contribute towards the cause. The designer has set up a fund of INR 15 million to support medical treatments arising during these times.
All the three notable faces also urged their followers to stay home during these trouble times so as to stay away form contacting the virus.
