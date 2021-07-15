Selena Gomez’s vibrant looks in colourful pantsuits will inspire you to fill your wardrobe with one

The American singer, songwriter cum actress shows us how fun power dressing can be in colourful pantsuits. Check it out!

Selena Gomez’s pantsuit styles are about beauty in minimalism. Showcasing powerful looks in offbeat colours, the diva proves that the classic black and white suits are no more the show-stealing numbers. Teaming it up with cool accessories and matching shoes Selena’s style is everything fun and fab. With the business-like seriousness and the joyfulness of vibrant hues, she proves suits can be a winning choice for all events. Take cues from the diva to rock a pantsuit with all its charm and elegance.

Pastel pink

Selena picked a pastel pink suit from Patou and teamed it with a white logo tank top of the same brand keeping it casual yet fabulous in the pretty pink hue. She wore Gianvito Rossi white pumps to keep the colour palette of her look balanced and elevated her style with chic Rebecca de Ravenel gold earrings and half up half down hairdo with bangs.

Burnt orange

She walked into ABC Studios donning a minimal yet stylish suit from Amsterdam label Gauge 81. She paired the Dakota blazer and flared trousers with Victor Glemaud knit top in a similar shade showing us how to do tonal dressing right. She looked dashing in her boss lady look which she complemented with Yuul Yie brown boots and gold hoops from Jenny Bird.

Shiny blue

The Lose you to Love me hitmaker stunned the world in a shiny Sies Marjan suit which consisted of a blazer that came with an attached waistband and straight pants in the same bright blue colour and crushed velvet fabric. A line of thin black stripes ran down the sides of the pants and Selena matched it with her black pumps. She set her centre-parted hair in beachy waves and looked ravishing in the cobalt blue pantsuit.

Royal purple

Giving us a crash course in power dressing, the diva teamed her Prada blazer with darker violet fit and flare pants and grey shirt underneath her Canadian style coat. She carried a dark blue bag, painted her nails red and signed off the look with black heels. Though there were many colours, the purple blazer was the highlight of her offbeat look and the rest merged well with the look.

Which of her above 4 chic looks in pantsuit stole your heart? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read: Bella Hadid to Sophie Turner: 5 Times stars proved fiery red leather pants are the front runners of fashion

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×