Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift to Hailey Bieber: Celeb inspired ways to wear dresses with a sizzling ab cut out

With Zendaya bringing back the trend in full swing, we take a look at some of the hottest dresses with ab cut outs that celebrities have worn on red carpets so far.

The best part about working out is showing off your gains. However toned your body and how many ever abs you have, they are barely visible unless you're wearing a crop top or blouse. An innovative way to show off the abs you've shed lots of sweat and even some tears, is to wear strategically cut out dresses at the abs area to flaunt them. Wondering how to go about this trend? We have you covered!

Taylor Swift

At the AMAs a few years ago, Taylor Swift made jaws drop when she picked out an unusually bright green dress to wear to the red carpet. The strapless green Michael Kors number bore a sweetheart neckline and a cut out at her waist that showcased the Folklore singer's toned midriff and abs and accentuated her curves well.

Hailey Bieber

For a red carpet event with beau Justin Bieber, Hailey picked out a shimmery black-structured Zuhair Murad number. This sheer number bore a large cut-out at her waist and also showed off her midriff and toned abs. With her hair pulled up into a neat bun and silver earrings, she looked red carpet ready!

Selena Gomez

While the black shade was safe, Selena experimented with cutouts for her dress at an event. Her mid-length dress bore a plunging neckline and a small cut out at her waist, before hugging her hips tight. Pointed toe pumps and dark lipstick gave this look an additional edge.

Kylie Jenner

Always on-trend, Kylie Jenner too hopped on the bandwagon. The beauty mogul who tries not to skip a single workout sported a white bodycon dress with a deep, plunging neckline over a white halter bikini. The two gave the illusion of an ab cut-out dress that showed off her well-defined abs.

Zendaya

Most recently, Zendaya made jaws drop when she picked out a clean sunshine yellow Valentino gown for the Oscars 2021 red carpet. Her strapless outfit also bore a cut-out patch at her midriff area and a sweeping long train behind her. Wild hair and Bulgari jewels completed her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Closer to home, the Begum of Bollywood is often the first one to experiment with styles and silhouettes. She looked absolutely breath-taking in a yellow full-sleeve high-low silhouette dress that bore a cut-out at her waist. The outfit was cinched at her chest and midriff, hugging her figure in just the right places and giving us a peek at her toned body.

