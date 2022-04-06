Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift to Hailey Bieber: Hollywood hairdos for inspiration to cut hair SHORT for summer

Summer is here and the temperature only seems to be rising higher. As the scorching heat is giving rise to heatwaves all over the country, we're on the constant lookout for ways to keep cool. Apart from staying hydrated, another simple way is to chop your hair short to reduce sweating and also give yourself a brand-new makeover!

Need some inspiration and convincing on chopping your hair short? We got you covered!

Selena Gomez

The most recent of them all, Sel took to her Instagram to share a snapshot of her all-new haircut. The Only Murders in the Building actress chopped her naturally wavy hair into a short bob that ended at her chin. She also gave herself a set of fresh new bangs and styled her hair into outward waves that shaped her face well.

Taylor Swift

The blonde queen of the bob hairdo, Taylor Swift, went short a couple of years ago and we still cannot get over how chic she looked. The Grammy-winning singer and actress gave herself the Anna Wintour haircut with a chin-length bob and bangs to cover up her forehead. Her hair styled in a poker-straight manner inwards towards her face ensured she looked ultra-chic.

Hailey Bieber

If you're not a fan of bangs and want to experiment with a sharp and edgy look, we suggest you take notes from Hailey Bieber for the same. The model cropped her blonde locks a little lower than her chin but still above her shoulders. For a sleek look, Mrs Bieber often styled her hair outwards with distinct partings for an edgy look.

Bella Hadid

Cropped hairdos seem to be a popular choice among models. Also showing us how to pull off the bob with absolute ease, supermodel Bella Hadid cut her brunette locks to her chin's length in a simple face-framing U manner with no layers. The fuss-free haircut is easiest to manage and even requires minimal styling.

Rihanna

Always a trendsetter in her own way, Riri also experimented with ultra-short hair for a while. In her own edgy way, the singer turned actress styled her hair into a centre parting and styled her locks into scrunched up waves with lots of hair gel, giving her the perfect wet hairdo for an unusual look.

Jennifer Lopez

If you aren't too sure about cutting your hair to the length of your chin in one go, we suggest you take notes from JLo, who also went for short, shoulder-length hair. Her high-low bob was always styled straight to give it a longer look and also enhance her sharp jawline.

Which actress are you taking inspiration from this summer? Comment below and let us know.

